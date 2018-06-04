Graham garners honorable mention All-America honors

Graham becomes the first All-American for the Phoenix since Jessica Roper, a second-team selection in 2014 and only the second All-American in the program’s history.

The Smithville, native batted .426 with 20 doubles, six home runs, 37 RBIs and 62 runs scored this season, adding 35 stolen bases. She ranked sixth nationally in runs scored, seventh in hits with 87, 10th in doubles and 13th in total bases with 129 and stolen bases.

Graham led the Mid-South Conference in runs scored, hits, doubles and total bases and ranked second in batting average and stolen bases. Cumberland improved from 17-33-1 in 2017 and 36-23 last season, doing so with four freshmen or sophomores, as well as four newcomers, all junior transfers from junior colleges.