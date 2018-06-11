LGSA results

THURSDAY

10-UNDER

Action Nissan 10, Dick’s Sporting Goods 7

Skylar Acosta and Charlie Mae Haston singled for Dick’s.

8-UNDER

Holt Plumbing 10, Journey’s 6

Emma Kellow tripled twice for Holt. Kloe Kamm singled as she and Tatum Woodson doubled. Cassi Hayes had three singles; Landry Orr, Lexi Simpson and Ailee Weitzel two each and Lillian Fulton, Ja’myah Jackson and Ja’ziyah Jackson one apiece.

Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 14, Spiral Systems 9

Emma Broomfield singled twice and Nora Rogers once as they and Ayannah Coffey tripled for Ryan Stephens. Waverly Head had two doubles and Payln Stephens and McKenzie Jo Thompson one each as all three singled. Neely Greer singled twice and Arianna Brown and Isley Cross once apiece.

Adalynn Morris tripled for Spiral Systems. Ealyn Burton singled as she and Ava Young doubled. Raelynn Ashley singled three times and Avalyn Broach, Addison Lattimore and Kassie Martel twice each.

6-UNDER

Music City Trailer 14, Adams Lawncare 3

Courtney Haley singled twice and tripled for Music City while Aubrey Smith singled twice and Rylee Stanley once as both doubled. Adi Reece Davis, Hadleigh Gant, Alivia Lattimore and Anna Tyree each singled three times, Alaysia Bennett twice and Crimson Hicks, Morgan McCauley and Ellison Smith once apiece.

Allie Pominville tripled and singled for Adams while Isabella Nieves doubled. London Langford and Lillie Plotts each singled twice and Mallory Evetts, Jaylin Reasonover, Stella Scott and Savannah Spencer once apiece.

JUNE 5

14-UNDER

Ligon & Bobo vs. Lebanon Monument

Amber Baugus tripled nd singled for Ligon & Bobo. Olivia Guy singled twice as she and A’layshaona Maynard doubled. Jazmyn Haney had two singles and Megan Burrow and Madison Collier one each.

10-UNDER

Milliken Roofing 19, Action Nissan 1

Maci Hodge had three singles, Autumn Sweatt two and Vanessa Chowning, Avery Sellars and Kylie Taylor one each for Milliken. Sweatt struck out six batters from the circle.

Terry Horne CPA 13, Lester Digital 6

Caitlin Greer homered, doubled and singled for Terry Horne while Keeli Davis doubled. Addy Lindsey singled twice and Emmy Lindsey once.

Alyssa Wood doubled and Allie Adams singled as both homered for Lester. Adams struck out five batters from the circle.

8-UNDER

CedarStone 8, Holt Plumbing 5

Hadley Hays doubled and Bella Bornot and Addison Haston singled as all three tripled for CedarStone. Halle Bond, Brooklyn Harrington and Carlie Maynard doubled and singled. Makenna Lee singled twice and Cami Dockins and Harper Haskins once each.

Cassi Hayes doubled twice and Ja’ziyah Jackson once as both singled for Holt while Lillian Fulton singled twice and doubled. Lexi Simpson singled three times, Emma Kellow twice and Alyvia Barnabi, Ja’myah Jackson, Kloe Kamm, Ailee Weitzel and Tatum Woodson once each.

Spiral Systems 11, Drip Dry 9

Kassie Martel tripled for Spiral. Avalyn Broach doubled twice and Raelynn Ashley once as both singled. Delaney Vaughn singled twice as she and Kyleena Blades doubled. Ealyn Burton and Addison Lattimore each singled twice and Emelia Robinson once.

Dailey Rae Hight homered and singled for Drip Dry while Monroe Martin doubled twice. Amelia Friedhof singled twice and Jalacia Anter and Labreion Kirkendoll once each as all three doubled. Kyleeyah Jennings and Anniston Smith each singled twice.

6-UNDER

Music City Trailer 11, Hawk Specialty 0

Morgan McCauley tripled for Music City. Rylee Stanley, Alivia Lattimore, Courtney Haley and Hadleigh Gant singled as they and Ellison Smith doubled. Adireece Davis, Anna Tyree and Alaysia Scales each singled twice and Aubrey Smith and Crimson Hicks once apiece.

Anna Kate Potter doubled and singled for Hawk. Kaylee Anne Tomlinson singled twice and Essie Mae Shehane once.

PEE WEE

Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting vs. Smile Gallery

Emmalee Bringhurst, Miracle Hastings, Payton McGraw, Aleeyah Rummell and Haiden Schultz each singled twice and Noa Lovelace and Hillary Rickaway once apiece for Straight Shot.

Brooklyn Buchanan, Emma Byrnes, Pyper Davis, Claire Langford, Gracie Patton, Tanna Satchell, Adelyn Seay, Brylee Sellars and Aubrie Wright each singled twice for Smile Gallery.

JUNE 4

14-UNDER

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 9, Ligon & Bobo 1

Gracie Kennedy tripled for Jeff Gannon while Savanah Kennedy and Madison Smith singled.

Megan Burrow homered and A’layshaona Maynard singled for Ligon & Bobo.

State Farm-Jeff Gannon 12, Wilson Bank & Trust 5

Emoni Jude tripled as she and Ayla Ash singled for Jeff Gannon while Jayda Judice singled twice.

Katrina Brown doubled and Julia Boyd singled for Wilson Bank.

Ligon & Bobo 8, Southeast Impressions 7

Megan Burrow homered and singled for Ligon & Bobo. Madison Collier singled as she and Olivia Guy doubled. Amber Baugus singled.

Summer Sesnan doubled and singled for SEI. Zakiyah Brooks, Emma Hausler, Aundrea Huddleston and Morgan Stearman each singled twice and Ellie Brinkman, Lauren Johnson, Abigail Keller, Gracyn Ledsinger and Keira Rogers once apiece.

10-UNDER

Milliken Roofing 5, Action Nissan 2

Maci Hodge and Ava Smith singled for Milliken. Autumn Sweatt struck out seven from the circle.

Allie Adams singled twice and Gracie Carey once for Action Nissan.

8-UNDER

Journey’s 7, CedarStone 6

Harper Haskins singled twice and Carlie Maynard once as both doubled for Journey’s. Addison Haston, Hadley Hays and Makenna Lee each singled twice and Halle Bond, Bella Bornot, and Cami Dockins once apiece.

Drop Dry Plumbing 11, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 3

Dailey Rae Hight had three singles and a home run for Drip Dry while Nataliyah Dowell doubled. Baylin Cox and Labreion Kirkendoll each singled three times, Amelia Friedhof and Anniston Smith twice apiece and Kyleeyah Jennings once.

Payln Stephens doubled for Ryan Stephens. Waverly Head and McKenzie Jo Thompson each singled twice and Ayannah Coffey, Neely Greer, Ayla Reeves and Nora Rogers once apiece.

6-UNDER

Hawk Specialty 5, Adams Lawncare 3

Anna Kate Potter singled twice and doubled for Hawk. Kaydence Bates, Paisleigh Guy and Kaylee Anne Tomlinson each singled three times, Kendra Pritchard twice and Essie Mae Shehane, Ellie Webb and Eden Wills once apiece.

London Langford doubled and singled for Adams. Allie Pominville singled twice and Kinley Ash, Mallory Evetts, Miley Norman, Lillie Plotts and Savannah Spencer once apiece.

PEE WEE

Anything Construction vs. Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting

Kennedi Fussell singled three times and Lillie Anne Wright twice as both homered for Anything. Lyla Mae Craighead, Gracie Nixon and Henley Simmons each singled three times and Hannah Elmore twice.

Emmalee Bringhurst, Miracle Hastings, Payton McGraw, Hillary Rickaway, Aleeyah Rummell and Haiden Schultz each singled three times and Noa Lovelace twice for Straight Shot.

Final LGSA standings

6-UNDER

Music City Trailer 9-3

Hawk Specialty 7-5

Adams Lawncare 2-10

8-UNDER

Journey’s 10-2

Holt Plumbing 8-4

Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 6-6

CedarStone Bank 6-6

Drip Dry Plumbing 4-8

Spiral Systems 2-10

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 11-1

Bridgepiont, LLC 8-4

Lester Digital 7-5

Milliken Roofing 5-7

Action Nissan 4-8

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-11

14-UNDER

Jeff Gannon State Farm 11-1

*Ligon & Bobo 5-7

Southeast Impressions 5-7

Lebanon Monument 5-7

Wilson Bank & Trust 4-8

*Awarded second place based on head-to-head records of three 5-7 teams.