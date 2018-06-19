Ligon & Bobo, Terry Horne, Holt win LGSA championships

14-UNDER

Ligon & Bobo 8, Wilson Bank & Trust 6

Megan Burrow drove in three Ligon & Bobo runs on a homer and a double while Makyla Crutchfield tripled. Olivia Guy singled twice and Madison Collier and Jazmine Haney once each.

Sam Williams tripled for Wilson Bank while Kennadi Martin and Lexie Western doubled and Julia Boyd, Katrina Brown and Chloe Harris singled.

10-UNDER

Terry Horne CPA 13, Bridgepoint, LLC 1

Caitlin Greer singled twice and homered for Terry Horne. Keeli Davis tripled and Alyssa Horne singled as both doubled. Jordan Hawkins, Emmy Lindsey and Addy Lindsey singled.

Teagan Fetcho and Grayce Gravely singled for Bridgepoint.

8-UNDER

Holt Plumbing 8, Journey’s 7

Hold scored five times in the top of the sixth inning to grab an 8-5 lead. Lillian Fulton and Cassi Hayes each singled twice and Emma Kellow once as all three doubled. Ja’myah Jackson, Kloe Kamm and Lexi Simpson each singled twice and Ja’ziyah Jackson and Landry Orr once apiece.

Molly Followill homered and singled for Journey’s. Marlie Beaty and Madelyn Kemp each singled three times; Adollyne Lalka-Hill, Kinsley Schwend and Alivia Weir twice apiece and Coraline Ash, Kymree Ferguson, Emma Kate Hunter, Mercedeez Marsh and Aryanna McCarver once each.