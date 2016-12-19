Tennessee State Parks to kick off 2017 with free guided hikes

“Our first day hikes are our most popular annual guided event statewide,” said Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “It’s a great way to start your New Year’s resolutions off right and see the wonder of our state during this beautiful season.”

Tennessee State Parks’ First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. While some of the hikes will be throughout New Year’s Day at various times, others will begin Dec. 31 and go in to the New Year. Some hikes will be about one mile in length and tailored for novice hikers, while others are lengthier and will be more strenuous.

For more information, including a detailed regional listing, visit tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hike/#/?holiday=first-day-hikes.