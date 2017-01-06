State officials encourage residents to test for radon during January

“Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, resulting in 15,000 to 22,000 deaths per year,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau. “Radon has been detected in every county in Tennessee, so homeowners statewide should take the necessary steps to test their indoor air quality.”

Gov. Bill Haslam proclaimed January as Radon Action Month statewide to bring further awareness to this issue.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is released during the natural decay of uranium, which is found in most rock and soil. Radon is odorless, invisible and without taste. Radon can damage lung tissue in a way that may cause the beginning of lung cancer.

“Acquiring a simple do-it-yourself test kit to help determine the presence of radon is the first step to mitigation,” Martineau said. “TDEC’s office of sustainable practices offers kits at no cost to residents across Tennessee.”

Residents can get a free radon test kit by filling out an online form at tdec.tn.gov/Radon_Online/frmRADON_Online.aspx, or by calling the Tennessee Radon Program hotline at 800-232-1139.

As part of TDEC’s statewide indoor radon program, the office of sustainable practices also provides technical information and specific materials for real estate professionals, home builders, home inspectors, school officials and others.

As part of Radon Action Month, TDEC staff will join partners in communities across the state to offer educational outreach events for those who would like to learn more.

Nearby, events will be Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center at 2500 Charlotte Ave. in Nashville and Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Legislative Plaza at 301 Sixth Ave. N. in Nashville.

For additional information about radon, visit tn.gov/environment/topic/sp-rad-tennessee-radon-program or contact the Tennessee Radon Program at 800-232-1139.