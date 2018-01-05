Tennessee announces what’s new for 2018

The New Year marks several milestones in Tennessee, including honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the National Civil Rights Museum on the 50th anniversary of his death as his dream lives on in Memphis, the opening of the new Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tennessee Theatre’s 90th anniversary in Knoxville and the opening of Anakeesta Adventure Park in Gatlinburg. Embrace the history while creating memories at new attractions. Here’s what’s new in 2018 for Tennessee.

Statewide Tennessee Music Pathway

The more than 1,200-mile loop across the state touches all 95 counties, highlighting music stories, preserving and promoting our history and how it impacted music around the world. The current live music scene where visitors may go and listen to the music that shapes the Soundtrack of America is integral to the pathway.

Civil Rights Trail

In early 2018, The Civil Rights Trail will launch, highlighting more than 140 sites in 14 states that played a pivotal role in advancing social justice in the 1950s and 1960s, shifting the course of U.S. history.

Tennessee Whiskey Trail

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail is made up of about 30 distilleries across the state, including Jug Creek Distillery in Lascassas. These distilleries range from small, boutique operations to well-known distilleries that have been crafting legendary Tennessee whiskey for generations. Be sure to get your passport stamped at each stop.

Adamsville 30th annual Sheriff Buford Pusser Festival

The festival May 26-28 will include visits to “Walking Tall” Sheriff Buford Pusser’s Home and Museum, the new McNairy County Courthouse Jail Experience Center, a bus tour and lunch with daughter Dwana Pusser Garrison.

Baxter Window Cliffs

The new state natural area adjacent to Burgess Falls State Park, Window Cliffs is a 275-acre escape.

Big South Fork National Park Area

Laurel Fork Rustic Retreat

Big South Fork welcomed two new cabins, Shady Haven and Arabian Nights, added to the 10 vacation homes and cabins already featured in the nature area in Jamestown and Oneida.

Bristol Steele Creek Splash Pad

This safe “zero-depth” water play area is filled with interactive features such as sprinklers, ground nozzles and dumping water buckets.

The Nature Center at Steele Creek

The $1.5 million upgrade at the 2,600-square foot facility includes new exhibits like an island of aquariums and forest displays, giving visitors a new way to see the vast biodiversity.

Chattanooga Songbirds Guitar Museum

Featuring an unparalleled collection of more than 400 rare vintage instruments. Exhibits will be refreshed periodically inviting guests back time and again to enjoy new chapters in guitar history.

Chattanooga Hop Trolley Tour

Hop aboard the Chattanooga Hop Trolley Tour, which takes visitors on a 75-minute tour and stops at 12 iconic attractions and points of interest throughout the city.

Ruby Falls Expansion

America’s deepest commercial cave and largest underground waterfall is amid a multi-year expansion including upgraded operations (lobby, ticketing, parking) and an outdoor observation area.

The MLK/Big 9 District

The historic Martin Luther King Jr. district features the Levitt AMP free concert series, music venues, restaurants, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and public art, including the 40,000-square-foot MLK mural by world-renowned artist Meg Salignman.

Clarksville

The City Forum

The City Forum, with more than 100,000 square feet of warehouse space, brings the ultimate family experience with high-speed karting, a boutique bowling lounge, and a full-service restaurant called The Loading Dock.

Frank Sutton Statue

Visit a life-size bronze statue of Clarksville native Frank Sutton, sculpted by Clarksville artist Scott Wise. Sutton is best known for his role of Sgt. Vince Carter on TV’s Gomer Pyle. He is buried in the city’s historic Greenwood Cemetery.

Pat Head Summitt Legacy Plaza

Located at Clarksville’s Freedom Point, the plaza honors this sports icon and Montgomery County native. A larger-than-life sized bronze statue of Pat Head Summitt in a classic coaching moment is the highlight.

Cookeville

2018 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Ohio Valley Conference awarded Cookeville’s Tennessee Tech University with the championships, which will be May 10-12.

Visitcookevilletn.com and Merchandise Launch

The Cookeville-Putnam County Convention & Visitors Bureau launched visitcookevilletn.com, designed to serve as the bureau’s No. 1 marketing tool.

CrossFit Mayhem 3.0 Expansion

Four-time “Fittest Man on Earth” Rich Froning unveiled CrossFit Mayhem 3.0, a fitness and sports destination.

Dandridge

Public Dock Added on Douglas Lake

The Lakeside of the Smokies has added a public dock on Douglas Lake, the perfect place to launch boats, jet skis, kayaks or paddle boards.

Elizabethton

Off the Grid Mountain Adventures

It features an aerial adventure park with a 3,000-foot-long zip line, Hagglund rides, a sky tower for repelling and jumping, as well as a giant swing that can reach 50 mph.

Finger

122nd anniversary annual Finger Barbecue & Picnic

The festival will feature bluegrass music and a whole hog barbecue with sides and desserts in October.

Franklin

Masters & Makers Trail

The trail winds through the scenic beauty of the Williamson County countryside where travelers can visit with the crafters of wine, beer and spirits.

Soar Adventure Tower

Soar Adventure Mini Golf is the latest addition to the complex, adding 18 holes of putting fun with a nod to its musical surroundings with each hole in the shape of a musical instrument.

Gallatin

Worthington Galleries

Worthington Galleries is packed floor to ceiling with ancient coins and prehistoric pottery to contemporary works of art and everything else in between.

Umbra Coffee Shop

Customers pick from a full espresso bar menu, loose leaf teas and chai lattes, and iced cold-brew coffees.

Gatlinburg

Anakeesta

It’s a 72-acre outdoor aerial adventure park with a Chondola ride, dining, shopping, racing zip line, mountain coaster, tree canopy walk, and children’s playground.

Rowdy Bear Mountain Coaster

The coaster along the hillside at traffic light No. 3 will thrill riders as they glide down the track.

Hampton

Trophy Water Guide Service & Fly Shop

The new business has embraced Watauga River’s trophy trout designation by offering guided fly fishing trips, float and wade trips, as well as a fly fishing and light spin tackle fly shop.

Jackson

Casey Jones Village “The Farm”

The “hands-on” authentic Southern food experience will feature a large vegetable garden, a Saturday morning farmers market, as well as a century-old barn and cotton gin building.

Johnson City

Tannery Knobs Bike Park

With trails rated from beginner to advanced, pump tracks and specific skill-building areas, Tannery Knobs will soon be East Tennessee’s premier mountain bike skills park.

East Tennessee State University football

East Tennessee State University will welcome football fans this season in its brand new $33 million on-campus stadium.

Jonesborough

1906 Train Depot

The train depot, saved from demolition and moved piece by piece from the tiny community of Chuckey, has been restored as a museum honoring the area’s railroad history.

Kingsport

Kingsport Selfie Trail

Grab a selfie stick, download the app and capture a photo in front of the unique spots and artsy murals like the Balloon-Loving Giraffe or Bellafini Chocolates in the Historic Downtown District.

Knoxville

Tiger Forest at Zoo Knoxville

A new habitat for critically endangered Malayan tigers and white-naped cranes, immerses guests in the exotic Orient.

The Tennessean Personal Luxury Hotel

Built in Tennessee for Tennesseans by Tennesseans, this locally-owned, 82-room luxury hotel has quickly become Knoxville’s newest talking point.

Everly Brothers Memorial Park

Everly Brothers Memorial Park is a tribute to the duo whose storied musical career has deep roots in Knoxville.

90th anniversary of Tennessee Theatre

After a $26 million restoration, the movie palace is the region’s leading performing arts center and will celebrate its 90th anniversary in October.

20th anniversary of WDVX Radio

Knoxville’s listener-supported radio show celebrates 20 years on the air with vintage recordings, interviews with artists, and special concerts.

Lenoir City

The Venue at Lenoir City

The 19,000-square-foot venue is the premier space for conferences, weddings and milestone events.

Loudon

30th anniversary of Tellico Village

The active lifestyle community offers natural beauty, boating, fishing, swimming and waterfront living. This year’s theme is “30 Years and Getting Stronger.”

Manchester

Manchester Downtown Square

The square is undergoing a major renovation.

Memphis

50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s death

The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s assassination in Memphis continues at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Elvis Presley’s Memphis at Graceland

The state-of-the-art entertainment and exhibit complex, more than 200,000-square-feet in size, immerses guests in the life and career of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Crosstown Concourse

Take a dance class, stock up on locally-sourced produce, explore an art gallery, grab a craft beer from an on-site brewery and do some retail therapy in the former Sears distribution center.

Big River Crossing at Harahan Bridge

Walk, ride or run the 5,000-foot longest public pedestrian bridge spanning the Mississippi River.

Grand Carousel

The Children’s Museum of Memphis is restoring the 1909 Dentzel Memphis Grand Carousel. Artisans handcrafted all the wooden elements for future generations to enjoy and learn about historic preservation.

Heart of the Park at Shelby Farms

Recently expanded to 80 acres, enjoy new trails, wetlands, decks, picnic pavilions, boat rentals, and much more.

Old Dominick Distillery

Get a taste of new spirits in town, including vodka, whiskey and bourbon, with distillery tours and tasting rooms built into the old Tennessee Brewery.

IKEA

For furniture and appliances to home accessories, visit the only IKEA store in the Mid-South region.

Monterey

Belle Ridge Retreat

Putnam County’s newest outdoor retreat offers more than 600 acres of outdoor opportunities boasting hiking, UTV and horseback riding trails.

Mossy Creek

Mossy Creek Station Festival Park and Pavilion

Join in the fun at one of the family friendly events, including Rockn’ the Creek Summer Concert Series, Mossy Creek BBQ Battle, Old Time Saturday festival and a Hometown Christmas Celebration.

Murfreesboro

Steel Barrel Brewery at Hop Springs

Opening in May, the agritourism destination includes a 10-acre hop field, a fermentation lab in conjunction with Middle Tennessee State University, a 2,000-seat amphitheater and Steel Barrel Brewery’s craft brewing facility and taproom.

Burgerim

Opening in 2018, the quickly growing gourmet burger fast-food concept offers customizable, mini gourmet burgers in a welcoming, stylish environment with gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

Cooking up authentic comfort food like the meat-and-three and famous slow-smoked barbecue.

Panther Creek Brews

Panther Creek Brews are small-batch, privately brewed beers that are unique and bold, with all the quality of the major league breweries, but crafted with a personal touch.

Nashville

Tennessee State Museum

The new museum opening in the fall will feature advances in technology and interactive displays, a Tennessee Time Tunnel with a chronological overview of the state’s milestones and 250-seat Digital Learning and Outreach Center.

August Moon Drive-In

Nashville’s 40,000-square-foot dome recreates a 1960s drive-in theater via classic cars, simulated starry sky, burgers and shakes, and the largest non-iMax movie screen in the U.S. It will open in the spring.

Ole Red Nashville

Opening in the spring, country singer Blake Shelton’s two-story bar on lower Broadway will feature a performance space, dance floor and rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the city.

SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort

The $90 million luxury indoor-outdoor water park for guests will feature a slide tower, rapid and lazy river, activity pool with rock climbing and pool basketball, waterfalls and wave pool with a giant LED movie screen. It will open in the fall.

Henley

James Beard Award-winning chef R.J. Cooper leads the kitchen at Henley, located inside the new Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Midtown.

Ray Stevens Cabaray

The Vegas-style venue has a piano lounge, dining, recording studio and entertainment by multi-Grammy winner Ray Stevens.

Patsy Cline Museum

Visitors can explore the life and legend of country music’s top female entertainer of all time, presented in an interactive, state-of-the-art setting.

Plaza Mariachi

The cultural experience offers a unique blend of culture, art, music, entertainment, food, services and retail in one location. It is in the style of traditional marketplace streets from old Mexico.

Madame Tussauds Nashville

Take a musical journey from past to present in this one-of-a-kind, music themed wax museum.

30th anniversary of Nashville Shakespeare Festival

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival will celebrate 30 years. The season kicks off with “Hamlet” in January. The playwright’s works come to life in Centennial Park with food trucks, vendors and preshow entertainment for Shakespeare in the Park in August and September.

Woolworth on Fifth

A 1930s five-and-dime that became the site of historic sit-ins, downtown Nashville’s Woolworth gets new life as a restaurant serving up soul food with a local, healthy spin.

Oak Ridge

Crafter’s Beer Market and Social

Oak Ridge’s first Craft Beer & Market Social will have more than 24 craft beers on tap, a spacious outdoor patio and endless activities.

Eighth Rowing Lane on Melton Lake

An eighth rowing lane added another reason to make it “America’s Favorite Rowing Venue.”

Old Hickory

Old Hickory Centennial Celebration

Celebrate the centennial June 1-3 with historic tours, music and food at the marina, golf courses and Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

Pelham

The Caverns

The new home of Bluegrass Underground opens in March at the foot of Monteagle Mountain in the rolling hills of Grundy County. Artists on the 2018 lineup include Brandi Carlile, the Sam Bush Band, Flatt Lonesome, the Turnpike Troubadours and Kathy Mattea.

Pigeon Forge

VR Pigeon Forge

A revolutionary virtual reality arcade allows visitors the chance to walk, crawl and dodge their way through endless worlds of fun and adventure.

Smoky Mountain Adventures Dinner & Show

This high-energy dinner theater production tells a tale of Dolly Parton’s family history.

Pigeon Forge Snow

The indoor facility uses state-of-the-art patented technology to provide real snow all year long, highlighted by 15 lanes for snow tubing.

Summit Tower and Cascades Waterpark

The 98 suites were designed to combine modern resort amenities with Smoky Mountain charm and a 30,000-square-foot waterpark.

Margaritaville Island Inn

Beach perfection in a sea of mountains features 104 cozy, coastal-inspired rooms.

Pocahontas

Big Hill Pond State Park

Kayaks and canoes are now for rent. The site features 28 camping sites, horseback trails, and 30 miles of hiking trails. In October 2018, BHPSP will feature the park’s first 50K and 25K runs.

Portland

Strawberry Manor

Country musician Ronnie McDowell has remodeled his grand home into a concert venue.

Selmer

McNairy County Courthouse Jail Experience Center

The McNairy County Courthouse Jail will become an experience center based around Sheriff Buford Pusser and his legend.

Walking Trail of Music Legends

It introduces local music legends as visitors make their way through historic Selmer.

Sevierville

Tennessee Legend Distillery

Visit the retail store on Highway 66 in Sevierville for delicious moonshine and gifts.

Sevier Distilling Co.

Schedule a behind-the-scenes tour and watch as every drop is fermented, distilled and bottled by master craftsmen at Sevierville’s newest distillery.

Smyrna

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center

Programs are geared toward bringing people inside to enjoy the activities, yet also getting them outside to experience any of the 10 parks within the Smyrna Parks system.

Winchester

Branchwater Distillery

Pull up a rocking chair and enjoy the taste of tradition. The moonshine distillery cooks its carefully crafted shine inside an old-fashioned copper still.

Tennessee is the birthplace of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll-delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is “the Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.” Tennessee’s tourism industry generates $19.3 billion in economic impact, more than $1.7 billion in state and local tax revenue and more than 176,500 tourism-related jobs.

