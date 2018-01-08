Jackpots won, $1 million Mega Millions winner in Red Boiling Springs

The jackpots for both games were won – the $570 million Powerball jackpot in New Hampshire and the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Florida.

No information is available about the Tennessee winners until the prizes are claimed.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants, scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players won more than $11.8 billion in prizes, and lottery retailers earned more than $1.1 billion in retailer commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com.