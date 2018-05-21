Trump campaign to return to Nashville

It will be the fifth rally Trump has held in Tennessee and the third rally in the Nashville area since he first began his race for president in June 2015.

At the rally, Trump plans to “celebrate the booming economy that is helping families throughout the state thanks to his historic tax cuts and job-creating policies.”

“We are pleased to announce that on May 29, President Trump will appear at a Make America Great Again rally in Nashville,” said Michael S. Glassner, chief operating officer for Donald J. Trump for President. “The president looks forward to being with patriotic Tennesseans once again as he celebrates this booming economy that’s helping families throughout the state thanks to his historic tax cuts and job-creating policies.

The event will be at Nashville Municipal Auditorium at 417 Fourth Ave. N. in Nashville.

“I am excited to have President Trump back to the Volunteer State for the third time since his historic election,” said Tennessee Republican Party chairman Scott Golden. “This visit will highlight the strong class of Republican candidates we have in Tennessee – from Marsha Blackburn for the U.S. Senate all the way to our nearly 850 nominees for local office – and the importance of having a united party during this midterm election year. I look forward to having President Trump in Nashville and continuing the success of the Republican Party throughout Tennessee.”

Trump’s previous two visits to Tennessee were both to Nashville. The first was March 15, 2017 to honor President Andrew Jackson at the Hermitage and another Jan. 8 when he spoke to the American Farm Bureau.