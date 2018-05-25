Old Hickory man wins Jeep from Tennessee Lottery

“I’m so excited, you have no idea,” said Haight, a carpenter whose primary vehicle was a work truck. “I think I’ll visit family in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Haight picked up the Jeep on May 21 at Rockie Williams’ Premier Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Mt. Juliet.

Haight won the prize, valued at $60,328, including taxes paid by the lottery, when he entered eligible tickets into the lottery’s online “VIP Players Suite.” Once a ticket is entered, VIP suite members earn VIP rewards points they can use to enter drawings for merchandise and/or travel and experience packages. The lottery awarded a Stingray 225CR boat to a Cunningham player in February and a 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost premium convertible to a Gallatin winner last summer as part of the program.

“Offering a variety of prizes is just another way we can attract players, who in turn help support the programs funded by Tennessee Lottery dollars,” said Rebecca Hargrove, president and CEO, who was on hand to present the keys to Haight.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players won more than $12.4 billion in prizes and lottery retailers have earned more than $1.1 billion in retailer commissions. For more information, visit tnlottery.com.