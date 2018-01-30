MJ boys third, combined team sixth in MTHSSAA Championships

Award winners for the Bears were Rangi Sweetman, second in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and fourth in the 400 free relay; Carson Serbin, second in the 100 breaststroke, third in the 200 medley relay, fourth in the 400 free relay and fifth in the 200 individual medley; Meyer Tinley, second in the 500 freestyle, third in the 200 medley relay, fourth in the 400 free relay and 12th in the 200 freestyle; Bodie Working, third in the 200 medley relay, fourth in the 400 free relay, eighth in the 500 freestyle and 14th in the 200 freestyle; Lilly Howell, sixth out of 206 in the 50 freestyle and finalist in the 200 freestyle; and Maddox Hardin, 14th in the 100 butterfly.

Other MJMS simmers in the preliminaries were Sophia Allen, Ebony Carey, Owen Latta, Silas McGowan, Bethany Schwartz, Steven Sun and David Winsinger.

Every Mt. Juliet swimmer dropped a time in at least one event, whether individual or part of a relay.