Mt. Juliet High swimming

Four MJ swimmers qualify for state

Staff Reports • Feb 2, 2018 at 4:40 PM

NASHVILLE — Four Mt. Juliet swimmers qualified for the state meet during last weekend’s regional.

Diana Araque, Jules Atkinson, Simone Atkinson and Natalie Huffman made state qualifying time and will compete nest weekend in Knoxville.

Jules Atkinson was seventh in the 100 fly in 1:00.16 and 14th in the 50 free in :25.82. Simone Atkinson finished the 100 fly in :57.45, .12 out of 16th place, and 18th in the 100 back in 1:06.78. Huffman qualified for the 100 free with a 1:00.08 time and finished 19th in the 100 back in 1:06.82. Araque was 13th in the 100 breast in 1:11.92 and 15th in the 100 back in 1:04.37.

Jenny Howell finished the 50 free in :25.82 and the 100 free in 1:05.22, both personal bests. Ellie Bonner finished the 50 free in a personal-best :29.28 and the 100 free in 1:07.15. Shelby Hendry completed the 50 free in :29.61 and the 100 free in 1:04.89, both personal bests. Karina Lorenz finished the 100 breast in 1:26.58 and Nicolette Hoeg was 1:30.88 in the same event.

The girls’ A medley relay was 14th in 1:59.64 while the B team turned in a unit-best 2:18.3. The 200 free relay turned in a personal-best 2:03.19. The 400 free relay was 10th in 3:58.65.

The boys’ 200 medley relay finished in 2:09.69 while the 200 free relay completed its heat in 1:54.83.

