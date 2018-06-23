Andrew Martin competes for Team Tennessee in Special Olympics USA

Lebanon’s Andrew Martin will compete for Team Tennessee in aquatics during the July 1-6 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. Martin’s name was drawn from a pool after medaling in the State Summer Games last year. Each aquatics athlete is placed in a division based on time and entered into three events, plus a 4-by-25 relay team. Team Tennessee will fly out of Nashville International Airport next Saturday.