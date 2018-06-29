Del Webb swimmers fare well at Tennessee Senior Olympics

The five swimmers – Rob Broderick, Peggy Dold, Peter Fechheimer, Bob Jacobson and Lesia Goddard – brought home a total of 15 medals, four gold, four silver and seven bronze. Each swimmer medaled in at least one event.

The Lake Providence Masters Swimming Club in the Del Webb community in Mt. Juliet currently has 42 members and is one of more than 1,500 U.S. Masters Swimming clubs across the nation that total nearly 60,000 members.

What makes the LPM Swimming Club unique is that, unlike the rest of USMS, its members are all older than 50. In fact, the average age of the LPM swimmers is 68. The youngest swimmer is 54, and the oldest is 86. They swim for enjoyment of the sport and to stay fit, but a few of the swimmers like to compete.

The LPM Swimming Club received its original USMS registration in January 2013 and has conducted twice weekly practices ever since. Broderick and Sumner Foster provide the coaching. Both are certified USMS swimming coaches with many years of experience.