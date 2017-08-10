County schools to hold Internet safety event

The event will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet High School. The event is designed to educate parents about how to keep their children safe online. “Sextortion,” nudes and location tracking are just a few of the topics expected to be covered.

Supervisory special agent Dennis Fetting has conducted similar training sessions for years and continues to conduct the events because of new constantly emerging threats.

“We’re seeing new trends in cyber bullying and exploitation – and these new trends have to do with social media. Our goal is to raise awareness about the issues and make sure parents know how to respond,” Fetting said.

The presentation will include tips and strategies from iGuardian and NetSmartz, designed to empower parents, teachers and administrators in the digital age.

Only parents and adults will be allowed to attend due to some of the graphic nature of the presentation.