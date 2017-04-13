Central sweeps future AAA rivals

The Blue Devils, who were moved up in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's recent re-classification, will be making the move from A-AA to AAA. Wilson Central proved to show its future rivals little hospitality as White House left Wilson County with a pair of 7-0 losses to the Wildcats.

The Lady Wildcats vaulted out to a quick 2-0 lead after the opening doubles round with seniors Jennifer Beckham and Lani Lee pairing together at the one doubles spot to claim am 8-0 win over Savannah Corbitt and Danielle Rappuhn.

At number two doubles the sophomore combination of Jacey Staggs and Savannah Westbrook claimed an 8-3 decision over Avery Hutcherson and Lauren Myers.

Wilson Central (6-3) continued to keep the pressure on as Beckham sprinted to an 8-2 victory over Olivia Talley at number four singles, while Lee quickly added another point by defeated Rappuhn 8-3 at the number two position.

Westbrook clinched the match at number three singles with an 8-1 win over Myers, while Staggs finished just moments later with an 8-2 defeat of Corbitt.

Junior Cassie Joslin rounded out the scoring for Wilson Central as she defeated Jordan White 8-1.

Sophomores Sydney Miller, Alex Roanhouse, and Abby Moser picked up exhibition singles wins as did freshmen Kayleigh McGee and Kiersten Moss.

Freshmen Cara Proctor and Hannah Spoon claimed an 8-2 win in exhibition doubles play.

The Wilson Central boys team kept up their torrid pace as they quickly finished off White House.

Wilson Central (8-0) kicked off the doubles portion with a pair of 8-1 wins as seniors Akbar Rahmani and Houston Wood tagged Cameron Elwick and John Wright for the opening point for the Wildcats.

Junior Andrew Denning and sophomore Michael Mercante claimed the win at number two doubles with their win over Hunter Evans and Wilbert Ting.

The Wildcats continued to pour it on the Blue Devils in singles as Mercante defeated Elwick 8-0 at the number one singles position, while Wood quickly followed with an 8-1 win at number two singles over Wright.

Junior Braden Hammer clinched the match for the Wildcats with an 8-0 win over Ting at the number four singles position.

Rahmani added to the score with an 8-4 win over Evans at the number three singles position, and Denning added an 8-0 win over Jason Southall at four singles.

Senior Sean Moran earned an 8-1 win in exhibition singles while he and Hammer picked up an 8-0 win in exhibition doubles.

Lebanon serves up sweep of Gallatin

GALLATIN — Lebanon’s boys shut out Gallatin 7-0 and the girls prevailed 6-1 Wednesday.

Blue Devil singles winners were John Kelley, Tyler Garvin, Giovanni Santos, Kaleb Jasper and Gavin Duvall.

Doubles winners were Santos and Jasper and Kelley and Garvin.

Lady Devil winners were Morgan Harmon, Sidney Kurtz, Adyson Palmer, Nicole Bashour and Hannah Lawson.

Lebanon’s boys shut out Portland 7-0 at the Blue Devils’ Boyd-Rushing Courts on Tuesday.

Kelley and Garvin and Santos and Jasper were doubles winners for the Blue Devils.

Kelley, Garvin, Santos, Jasper and Duvall were singles victors.