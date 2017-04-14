Central sweeps Portland 7-0

The Wildcats remained undefeated on the season and jumped out quick in doubles with a pair of 8-0 wins. Seniors Akbar Rahmani and Houston Wood swept past Portland's Cris Betanour and Lonnie White at the number one doubles position.

This was followed by junior Braden Hammer and senior Sean Moran's 8-0 win over Brandon Meador and Jacob Tonkin at the two doubles spot to give Wilson Central (5-0 in District 9-AAA, 9-0 overall) a commanding 2-0 lead.

Wilson Central picked up another win as Portland was forced to forfeit the number five position, and Wood clinched the match with the fourth point as he defeated White 8-0 at number two singles.

Soon after sophomore Michael Mercante polished off Betanour 8-0 at the top singles spot, and Rahmani picked up an 8-1 win over Meador to give the Wildcats their sixth point.

Junior Andrew Denning picked up the final point for Wilson Central with his 8-0 win over Tonkin.

It was a similar story as the Lady Wildcats quickly polished off Portland.

The doubles duo of seniors Jennifer Beckham and Lani Lee swept past Portland's Bethanie Bergman and Presby Cowan 8-0 at the one doubles position, as did sophomores Jacey Staggs and Savannah Westbrook who finished off Emilee Norris and Candace Huntsman 8-0 for a 2-0 lead.

Lee and Westbrook quickly clinched the match at the one and two singles positions, respectively, as Lee grabbed an 8-0 win over Bergman and Westbrook clinched the match with an 8-0 win over Cowan.

Junior Cassie Joslin garnered an 8-2 win over Emilee Norris at number three singles, while Beckham defeated Maggie Estes 8-0.

Sophomore Sydney Miller picked up the last point of the match for Wilson Central as she defeated Emily Woodall 8-0.

Wilson Central will travel to Drakes Creek to take on Beech in a huge District 9-AAA matchup next Tuesday. Stewarts Creek will pay a visit to Wilson Central next Thursday followed by a visit from Father Ryan for the final home match of the season.

Coach Ryan Jent said Central will return to Drakes Creek Park on April 24 for makeup matches against Hendersonville. A Wildcat win over Beech would set up a WC-Hendersonville match for the regular-season championship. A win over Beech and a loss to Hendersonville would set up a three-way tie for first with the Commandos and Mt. Juliet.

The Lady Wildcats could be in a similar scenario if they beat Beech. Wins over the Lady Buccaneers and Commandos would force a three-way tie for first with Mt. Juliet. Jent said Hendersonville’s girls are leading Mt. Juliet 4-3 in a suspended match that will be completed Monday at Drakes Creek.