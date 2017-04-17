logo

Lebanon High tennis

Blue Devils defeat Stewarts Creek

Staff Reports • Today at 6:55 PM

Lebanon’s boys beat visiting Stewarts Creek 8-1 last Thursday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts.

Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper prevailed at No. 1 doubles, as did John Kelley and Tyler Garvin at No. 2 and Yagnik Patel and Gavin Duvall at No. 3 for the Blue Devils.

Kelley, Garvin, Santos, Jasper and Elijah Alexander were singles winners.

