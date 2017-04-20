Four men named Academic All-MSC

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and hold a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 22 players from seven Mid-South Conference institutions were honored by the league, with Pikeville leading the way with five award winners, followed by Cumberland and Georgetown College with four recipients each.

Ortega Vela carries a 3.94 in accounting/management and Lucich holds a 3.87 in business administration. Puertolas posts a 3.83 in business administration and Rosas Garcia has a 3.67 in engineering science.

Cumberland will open the Mid-South Conference Championships on Sunday versus Pikeville at 8 a.m. at Kereaikes Park in Bowling Green, Ky.

Aguirre, Edwards, Shankar garner Academic All-MSC honors

Cumberland women’s tennis players Trinidad Aguirre, Sarah Edwards and Jasmine Shankar earned Academic All-Mid-South Conference honors on Thursday, as announced by the league office.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and hold a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 33 players from seven Mid-South Conference institutions were honored by the league, with Lindsey Wilson posting eight and Campbellsville next with seven.

Shankar posts a 3.61 GPA in mathematics, while Aguirre holds a 3.56 in business administration and Edwards has a 3.48 in mathematics.

Cumberland will begin action in the Mid-South Conference Championships on Sunday at 11 a.m. against Georgetown College at Warren East High School in Bowling Green, Ky.