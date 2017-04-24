Phoenix men end season with 5-3 loss

The Tigers (18-3) advanced to the championship match later Monday, while the season ended for the Phoenix, who finished 7-6 overall.

Campbellsville won the first two completed doubles matches, with Chrys Castro and Alejandro Reyes collecting an 8-3 victory over Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich, while Brendar Aguilar and Victor Ahlbeck recorded an 8-4 win at No. 2 versus Jose Ortega Vela and Alejandro Rosas Garcia.

Ferraris and Puertolas broke twice late in the match at No. 3, taking an 8-4 triumph against Adrian Sabrojo and Mario Belloni.

In singles fifth-ranked Aguilar did not let Rosas Garcia in the match from the opening game, taking a 6-1, 6-1, victory at No. 1, but the Phoenix evened the match with wins at Nos. 3 and 4.

Ferraris broke once in the opening set and twice in the second set, overpowering Ahlbeck, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 4. Puertolas outlasted Sabrojo at No. 3, 6-2, 6-4, running down ball after ball and coming up with winners on the baseline and at the net, evening the match at three.

That lasted for just minutes, with Reyes taking a 6-4, 6-3, triumph at No. 2 versus Lopes. Reyes broke in the final game of the first set when it looked like things were heading for a tiebreaker and then broke again in the middle of the second set for the victory.

The Tigers led at No. 5, 7-5, 4-3, with Belloni breaking in the last game of the first set as well and he and Lucich on serve in the second set. Castro posted the final point for Campbellsville, winning the last four games of the match for a 6-2, 6-4, win at No. 6 against Ortega Vela.

Women fall 5-1 in MSC quarterfinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Georgetown College swept the doubles and posted singles wins at Nos. 3 and 6, defeating 25th-ranked Cumberland, 5-1, here Sunday evening in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Women’s Tennis Championships.

The Tigers (16-6) set-up the team victory by sweeping the doubles matches, with Abigail Kennedy and Madelyn Kauffman defeating Beleń Salazar Yańez and Trinidad Aguirre, 8-1, at No. 3. Amanda Moore and Lauren Fazenbaker recorded an 8-4 win at No. 2 versus Sarah Edwards and Marta Ferrando Pea before Shae Henry and Natalie Fiepke pulled out a tiebreaker, 7-5, at No. 1 over Franki Jecker and Ainhoa Garijo Garrido.

Cumberland’s Garijo Garrido was the first player off in singles, registering a 6-3, 6-1, victory at No. 1 against Henry, but Moore posted a 6-2, 6-4, win at No. 3 for the Tigers versus Jecker and Kauffman finished off the match with a 6-3, 6-2, triumph at No. 6 over Edwards.

Ferrando Pea and Aguirre were both up a set in their matches for the Phoenix and Jasmine Shankar split sets in her outing at No. 4. Cumberland ends the season 4-9 overall.

Men take 5-0 win, advance to semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cumberland swept the doubles matches and Riccardo Ferraris and Ramon Puertolas picked up singles wins, as the 24th-ranked Phoenix posted a 5-0 victory over Pikeville in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Men’s Tennis Championships here Sunday.

The Phoenix (7-5) swept the doubles matches, with Ferraris and Puertolas blanking Oscar Pacheco and Jorge Mejia at No. 3 just seconds before Jose Ortega Vela and Alejandro Rosas Garcia also won 8-0 versus Juan Reyes and Kenton Hall. Both CU tandems posted four breaks in the doubles outings.

Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich broke three times en route to an 8-2 victory at No. 1 over Eric Bernabeu and Pedro Azevedo.

In singles Ferraris made quick work of Hall, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4, and Puertolas out-hustled Azevedo in a 6-1, 6-0, win at No. 3 to finish off the match against the Bears (7-9).

Ferraris, Lopes, Rosas Garcia earn second team All-MSC honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cumberland’s Riccardo Ferraris, Thiago Lopes and Alejandro Rosas Garcia were voted second team All-Mid-South Conference, as announced Saturday during a banquet at the Bowling Green Country Club in advance of the conference championships that began Sunday.

Lopes has compiled a 6-5 overall mark this academic year for the Phoenix. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, native has registered a 5-4 record in dual matches this spring, playing at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 in the lineup. The sophomore was also a second team All-MSC selection last year.

Ferraris has posted a 5-8 record this year, 4-7 in dual matches. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, freshman has played at the top two spots in the lineup in all of Cumberland’s dual outings this spring.

Rosas Garcia has collected a 5-7 overall mark this year, including 4-6 in dual matches. The Barcelona, Spain, native has played at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 during the season.

Garijo Garrido, Ferrando Pea named All-MSC; Shankar earns Champions of Character award

Cumberland’s Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Marta Ferrando Pea were both named All-Mid-South Conference and Jasmine Shankar earned the Champions of Character award for women’s tennis, as announced here Saturday during a banquet at the Bowling Green Country Club in advance of the conference championships that begin Sunday.

Garijo Garrido has registered an 8-8 overall mark, including 5-7 in dual matches. The freshman has played all but one match in singles at No. 1 in the lineup and posted a 6-9 record in doubles. The Albacete, Spain, native tallied a 4-5 mark against conference opponents this academic year.

Ferrando Pea has compiled a 5-6 record this year, 5-6 in dual outings. The La Llosa de Ranes, Spain, also compiled a 5-10 mark in doubles, 4-8 in dual matches.

Shankar received the Champions of Character award, with players nominated by their respective coaches and voted on by the league’s athletic directors. It is given to the student-athlete who shows the NAIA’s Five Core Character values during practice, matches and in the classroom, including Respect, Integrity, Responsibility, Servant Leadership and Sportsmanship.