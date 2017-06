The Phoenix ended the year 7-6 overall, including 5-2 in April, after a slow start. Five of the team’s six losses came against ranked opponents, including four to clubs ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Sophomore Ramon Puertolas led the squad with a 10-3 overall singles mark and 8-5 record in doubles, while sophomore Axel Lucich was 8-4 in singles and 8-8 in doubles in 2016-17.