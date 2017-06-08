The 25th annual Realtors Bass Classic will be held from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17 at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. Pre-registration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait & Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card at EMTAR, 2588 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, 615-758-9851. Entry fee is $90 per boat in advance or $100 on the day of the tournament. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed first prize of $1,200. For more information, phone Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flipper at 615-452-7719.

CU football hosts Thursday Night Lights June 22

Cumberland football will host a Thursday Night Lights camp on June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field for rising freshmen to rising seniors. Cost is $45 per camper if registered by June 16 and $50 after that date. Campers will go through drills at their selected positions with Cumberland staffers and current players. Campers must bring a helmet, cleats and tennis shoes for the workouts. Helmets may be rented for $15 as well. Check-in for camp begins at 5 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, which is located at 418 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Sign-up and pay for the camp at www.CumberlandCamps.com. For more information or questions, phone head coach Donnie Suber at 615-547-1251 or email dsuber@cumberland.edu.

Cumberland tennis camps in June, July

Cumberland tennis will host a pair of clinics this summer for ages 4-12 and 16-and-older with CU coaches Karen Martinez and Thiago Lins at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on campus. Camps are scheduled for June 26-29 (with a make-up date of June 30) as well as July 10-13 (with a make-up date of July 14) from 9-11 a.m. each day. Cost is $100 per week or $30 per day. Campers need to bring a tennis racquet (campers may also borrow a racquet if needed) and a water bottle. Camps are designed to take place at the same time with juniors and adults, permitting parents to interact with their children while they learn the game. Camps need a minimum of four players per class to take place. Contact Coach Martinez (karenmartinezbernal@hotmail.com) or Coach Lins (thiagolinstenis@hotmail.com) for more information or to sign-up.

Titans Youth Football Camp at MJ in July

Mt. Juliet is one of six locations for the inaugural Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp for ages 6-14. The camp, with USA Football coaches and former Titan players serving as instructors, will be at Mt. Juliet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21. Visit www.prosportsexperience.com for more information.