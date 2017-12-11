Collazos, Navaratnam ink scholarship papers with Phoenix tennis

Collazos hails from Villavicencio, Colombia, where she attended Colegio Espíritu Santo, earning a gold medal in singles in the state phase of interscholastic competition in 2016 as well as silver in the regional tournament and bronze in doubles at the national level. In 2014 she garnered bronze in the state phase in singles and mixed doubles and silver in the regional tournament.

Collazos also participated in swimming, women’s soccer, cheer and track at Colegio Espíritu Santo. She is the daughter of Ruben Darío Collazos and Ruby Liliana Navarro.

Navaratnam was named Inter A’s Best Player in 2014 and 2015 and was voted First Team Premiers at Haileybury College in 2017. The Melbourne, Australia native also earned All-Academic honors her final three years at Haileybury for coach Maddi Barnett.

She is the daughter of Suri and Mary Joseph Navaratnam.