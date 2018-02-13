Garijo Garrido earns MSC Player of the Week honors

The Albacete, Spain, native, ranked 14th nationally in singles, posted a 6-1, 1-6, 7-5, victories over 12th-ranked Isidora Petkovic in CU's 5-4 win versus Union College and won her other two singles outings with ease, dropping one total game in matches versus Lincoln Memorial and King University. She improved to 13-2 this academic year in singles.

In doubles Garijo Garrido and Joana Bou collected two wins, an 8-2 victory over Union’s Christina Schoener and Alina Schweizer and an 8-1 win versus King’s Isla Bell and Murphy Harr.

Cumberland will play again Feb. 22 at Tennessee State and take on Southern Indiana and Murray State on Feb. 25 in Murray, Ky.