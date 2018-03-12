Garijo Garrido posts second straight MSC honor

The Albacete, Spain, native recorded a 6-1, 6-2, victory against Reinhardt University’s Yamit Vodavoz and posted a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, win versus Olivet Nazarene’s 28th-ranked Victoria Monakhova. She also collected a 6-2, 6-2, triumph over Belmont University’s Maria Plaksina, upping her singles record to 12-1 this spring.

Garijo Garrido and doubles partner Joana Bou registered two doubles wins – 8-1 versus Reinhardt’s Vodavoz and Glauka Carvajal as well as 8-5 against Olivet Nazarene’s Monakhova and Anna Kuechenberg. The only loss of the week in doubles was a 6-4 defeat to Belmont’s Drew Hawkins and Erin Allen, with Garijo Garrido paired with Marianela Landi in that match. Garijo Garrido is 6-5 this spring in doubles.

Cumberland hosts long-time rival Martin Methodist on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and begins Mid-South Conference action next Monday at Campbellsville University.