Wilson Central drops season-opening pair at FRA

The Wildcats found out how tough that early schedule could be as both boys and girls dropped a 7-2 decision to Franklin Road Academy Thursday afternoon.

Though the Wildcats opened with a loss, Jent sees that his team has plenty of potential growth with his young team.

“I wanted to up the ante from what the program has scheduled in previous years to show our kids where we need to be if we want to contend in the postseason,” Jent said.

“We lost a lot of starters off both teams from a year ago, but that’s not an excuse and we are looking forward to what the season holds for us.”

Wildcat junior Michael Mercante, who was a Class AAA singles semi-finalist from a year ago, dropped an 8-5 decision to FRA junior Preston Demouy at one singles.

Mercante, who missed a big portion of the offseason with elbow surgery, looked good in spots, but fell to the hard-hitting Demouy.

The senior duo of Andrew Denning and Braden Hammer both held early leads, but faltered late as both fell by an 8-6 score at number two and three singles, respectively.

Freshmen AJ Hughes, Caleb Brownnd Tobey Simpson made their high school debuts for the Wildcats. All three competed well, but found their way on the losing end of the scoreboard.

Hughes dropped an 8-3 decision at four singles to senior Jackson Brinton while Brown and Simpson lost 8-0 at five and six singles.

“I thought our boys did well today given some of the circumstances,” Jent said.

“Andrew and Braden are way up in the lineup from what they were last year, and they’re learning how to compete at those spots. AJ, Caleb and Tobey are still learning how to manage a match, so I’m happy with the effort – just need to learn and grow from it.”

Denning and Mercante fell to Demouy and Will Crouch 8-2 at one doubles.

Hammer and Hughes picked up an 8-3 win at two doubles while Brown and Simpson won by default at three doubles.

The Lady Wildcats got on the board early in doubles as junior Sydney Miller and freshman Ashlynn Staggs put Wilson Central earned an 8-6 win at two doubles, but FRA proved too tough throughout the rest of the lineup.

The Lady Panthers evened the match up at number one doubles as Claire Luthey and Rachel Brown garnered an 8-4 win over juniors Jacey Staggs and Savannah Westbrook.

Carla Stearns and Anna Demouy dropped Wilson Central juniors Makayla Posey and Kaylee Wilson 8-5 at number three doubles.

Miller picked up the only win in singles for Wilson Central as she defeated Madisyn Brown 8-4 at number three singles.

Jacey Staggs and Westbrook both dropped an 8-3 decision at one and two singles, respectively against Luthey and Rachel Brown.

Junior Abby Moser fell behind 5-0 before battling back to a 6-5 deficit against Demouy at number four singles. Demouy, however, gathered herself for an 8-5 win at number four singles.

Ashlynn Staggs, making her high school debut in singles, came up short in a hard-fought match to Stearns 8-5 at five singles.

Sophomore Kiersten Moss lost 8-1 at number six singles to Ava Ackerman.

“Jacey and Savannah are returning for us, but after that we got a bunch of new faces in the lineup and we’re going to have to learn on the fly,” Jent said.

“We have to keep perspective and know that we are just trying to get better right now, but we have to make sure that we take lessons that we’ve learned and apply them to each match we play.”

Central traveled to Bowling Green to take on Greenwood High School on Friday.

The Wildcats will open District 9-AAA play at home next Tuesday with Beech paying a visit. The following day Wilson Central will entertain Hendersonville in a district matchup. Both start times are slated for 4 p.m.