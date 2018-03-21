Cumberland tennis players Garijo Garrido, Puerto's and Ferraris ranked 10th in singles by ITA

The Albacete, Spain, native has posted a 13-1 mark in singles in all matches (including exhibitions against Division I schools) this spring, including Olivet Nazarene’s 13th-ranked Victoria Monakhova and Union College’s seventh-ranked Isidora Petkovic.

Garijo Garrido also posted wins in the fall against Lindsey Wilson’s 17th-ranked Jovana Peric and LWC’s 31st-ranked Minja Gligic. She is 22-2 for the academic year with losses to Murray State’s Jui Yun Chang in a supertiebreaker and fifth-ranked Isabella Dale from the University of the Cumberlands.

Cumberland will play at 17th-ranked Campbellsville University on Thursday, a match moved twice this week because of weather, and at No. 2 Lindsey Wilson on Saturday.

Puertolas, Ferraris both ranked nationally by ITA

Cumberland sophomore Ramon Puertolas is ranked 28th and sophomore Riccardo Ferraris comes in at 47th in singles in the latest Oracle ITA NAIA National Singles and Doubles Rankings released last week by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Puertolas has compiled an 8-2 singles mark this spring in dual matches, including a 4-6, 6-1, 6-0, victory over Olivet Nazarene’s 19th-ranked Alfonso Martinez. The Tarrega, Spain, native has registered a 12-4 overall singles record this academic year.

Ferraris improved to 9-2 in dual matches with last week’s win over Martin Methodist’s Raphael Monzione. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, native was 7-2 in singles in the fall as well.

Cumberland, ranked 16th nationally with a 10-1 dual match record, will take on fourth-ranked Campbellsville University on Thursday and sixth-ranked Lindsey Wilson on Saturday, both on the road, to begin Mid-South Conference play.