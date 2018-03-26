Women defeat No. 7 Northwestern Ohio - CU men win again, 6-3, versus No. 5 UNOH

It marked the first win for the Phoenix (7-7) over a Top 10-ranked opponent since March 12, 2016.

Garijo Garrido and Landi got Cumberland off to a good start with an 8-0 victory at No. 1 doubles over Alisa Reshetnikova and Valerijya Kolegova. Bou and Stefanie Navaratnam posted an 8-1 win at No. 3 versus Naa Ankrah and Frederique Span, but the Racers (4-4) got a doubles point at No. 2, with Melena Lopez and Camila Puente claiming an 8-4 triumph over Jasmine Shankar and Ana María Collazos.

Tenth-ranked Garijo Garrido was the first one off in singles as well, recording a 6-2, 6-1, victory at No. 1 against Reshetnikova. Landi added to the CU lead with a 6-3, 7-5, win at No. 2 versus Puente, but Kolegova pulled UNOH within 4-2 with a 6-2, 7-5, triumph at No. 3 over Belén Salazar Yañez.

Bou registered the deciding point at No. 4 with a 7-5, 7-5, win against Lopez, before Shankar collected a 6-2, 7-5, victory versus Span at No. 6. Ankrah defeated Collazos, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 5 in the final match on the court.

Cumberland will play host to Bethel University on Tuesday at 1 p.m. before heading to the University of Pikeville and Asbury University this weekend.

CU men win again, 6-3, versus No. 5 UNOH

Cumberland won two doubles matches and the top four spots in singles, running its winning streak to five, as the 16th-ranked Phoenix claimed a 6-3 victory over fifth-ranked Northwestern Ohio in men’s tennis action Monday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

Cumberland (12-1) won its second straight outing against at Top 5-ranked opponent, defeating No. 4 Campbellsville University last Thursday.

The Racers (4-4) won the first completed doubles outing, with fourth-ranked Radu Popa and Justin Baciu collecting an 8-4 decision over Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca. The Phoenix won the other two matches, starting with Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes defeating Artur Culicovschi and Gjorgji Popovski, 8-5, at No. 2 before Ramon Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris recorded an 8-6 victory at No. 3 versus Marcos Salazar and Lars Kaplusch.

Puertolas, ranked 28th nationally in singles, made quick work of 17th-ranked Baciu, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 before Grabuleda Cruañas won another match versus a ranked opponent at No. 1, claiming a 7-5, 6-4, win over No. 39 Popa.

Fernandez Meaca registered the deciding point for CU with a 6-2, 6-4, win at No. 4 over Salazar and 47th-ranked Ferraris defeated Culicovschi, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, at No. 4.

UNOH’s 43rd-ranked Popovski won a 6-3, 6-2, decision against Lopes at No. 5 and Kaplusch defeated Lucich, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6, at No. 6.

