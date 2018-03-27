Lady Wildcats win district opener at Macon County

The Tigerette team brought in a seasoned squad with all five returning starters from a year ago, but the Lady Wildcats managed to do enough to pull out the win.

Junior Savannah Westbrook clinched the match coming from a set down to win the third set 10-point tiebreaker 10-4 to clinch a 6-1 victory over Macon County Monday afternoon.

Wilson Central (1-0 in District 9-Large Division, 2-2 overall), swept the two doubles points and a 6-2, 6-2 win by junior Jacey Staggs at number one singles set up Westbrook’s clinching point.

The win is the second-straight after the Lady Wildcats opened the season dropping its first two contests.

“It felt great to get our first district win and to see us get better,” Westbrook said of her squad’s performance.

“Everyone worked really hard, and when we got down at times we picked ourselves back up and took a turn for the better.”

Westbrook, a district singles semifinalist from a year ago, helped give Wilson Central its first point as the duo of Westbrook and Jacey Staggs upended Macon County junior Ava Cothron and sophomore Breia Smith 8-3 at the one position in doubles.

Lady Wildcat junior Sydney Miller and freshman Ashlynn Staggs added the second point to the tally as the pair defeated Macon County senior Brooklyn Driver and junior Katie Cothron 8-4 at number two doubles.

Macon County (2-1, 3-1) rallied at number three singles, albeit briefly.

After Jacey Staggs’ win at one singles over Ava Cothron gave the Lady Wildcats a 3-0 lead, Miller fell in a tough three-set loss as the junior dropped the first set to Smith 3-6 before evening the match at 6-3.

Miller ran out to a 4-0 lead in the 10-point tiebreaker, but Smith was able to battle back and claim an 11-9 win for the Tigerettes’ lone point.

Westbrook was in a similar position against Driver, a Region 5 A-AA semifinalist from a year ago, as Driver claimed a hard-fought first set by a 7-5 count.

Though down, Westbrook managed to chip her way back into the match and finally ran off four-straight games to close the second set 6-3 before taking the tiebreaker.

“I was thinking I could either lose this right now which would be very upsetting, or I could come back and win this set and win in the breaker and do what I can to help the team out,” Westbrook said.

Wilson Central junior Abby Moser claimed an 8-5 win over Katie Cothron at number four singles, and Ashlynn Staggs eased to an 8-0 win over sophomore Syanne Alred.

“Macon County has some gritty kids, and I was a bit worried coming in to the match because their style of play is considerably different than what we’ve seen this year,” Wilson Central coach Ryan Jent said.

“We’re still trying to find who we are as a team, but we’re coming together and I think our best tennis is definitely in front of us. It wasn’t our prettiest effort, and we may not have played our best at times, but I thought we were mentally stronger than what we’ve been in the past.

Kiersten Moss, Makayla Posey, and Kaylee Wilson all picked up exhibition wins for Wilson Central.

The lone Macon County boy player, junior Lance Ellmore, took on Wilson Central junior Michael Mercante at one singles with Macon County picking up the forfeit win. Mercante defeated Ellmore 6-0, 6-0.

Wilson Central played host to Lebanon on Tuesday and will travel to Mt. Juliet on Thursday for a pair of huge district. Both start times are slated for 4 p.m.