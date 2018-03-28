logo

Cumberland tennis

Puertolas voted NAIA Player of the Week

Staff Reports • Today at 4:33 PM

After winning his second straight Mid-South Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honor, Cumberland junior Ramon Puertolas garnered NAIA Player of the Week accolades on Wednesday, posting singles and doubles wins in CU’s victory over No. 4 Campbellsville University.

The Tarrega, Spain, native defeated Chrys Castro, 6-3, 7-6, at No. 2 singles. Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris collected an 8-5 victory at No. 3 doubles against Adrian Sabrojo and Pablo Alonso Munoz. Puertolas improved to 8-2 in singles and 8-4 in doubles this spring.

Cumberland recorded a 6-3 win over No. 5 Northwestern Ohio on Monday and defeated Bethel University, 9-0, on Tuesday, improving to 13-1 this season. The Phoenix will play at the University of Pikeville on Saturday in a Mid-South Conference match.

