Phoenix women post 9-0 win at Pikeville — Cumberland men blank Bears

The Phoenix (9-7, 1-1 Mid-South) started the match with three doubles wins against the Bears (4-5, 1-3), as Jasmine Shankar and Ana María Collazos defeated Camila Agudelo and Emma Wonn at No. 3. Stefanie Navaratnam and Joana Bou recorded an 8-1 victory at No. 2 versus Madison Daniels and Cailee Marcum while Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Marienela Landi registered an 8-2 victory at No. 1 over Andrea Hurtado and Samantha Fraser.

In singles Collazos collected a 6-0, 6-3, win at No. 5 against Marcum and 10th-ranked Garijo Garrido won the deciding point with a 6-1, 6-2, victory at No. 1 versus Hurtado.

Landi and Bou did not lose a game in wins against Daniels and Agudelo at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, and Shankar also won 6-0, 6-0, at No. 6 versus Wonn. Belén Salazar Yañez posted a 1-6, 6-2, 10-8, victory at No. 2 over Fraser.

Cumberland will play host to Georgetown College next Saturday at 11 a.m. and takes on Shawnee State at home next Sunday at noon.

Cumberland men blank Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland men’s tennis swept the doubles, one in a tiebreaker, and won all six singles outings in straight sets, as the eighth-ranked Phoenix ran its winning streak to seven with a 9-0 victory over the University of Pikeville on Saturday.

The Phoenix (14-1, 2-0 Mid-South) started with three doubles winsBears (2-5, 1-3), as Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumeda defeated Jorge Mejia and Oscar Pa versus the checo, 8-0, at No. 3 and Riccardo Ferraris and Ramon Puertolas recorded an 8-2 win at No. 2 over Devon Sgubin and Kenton Hall.

Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes held off Bailey Horne and Andres Alvarez at No. 1, 7-5, in a tiebreaker.

Francisco Fernandez Meaca was the first off in singles with a 6-0, 6-0, victory at No. 5 over Mejia and Santiagonúñez Ahumeda posted the deciding point, winning by the same score at No. 6 versus Pacheco.

Lopes also did not drop a game in defeating Hall at No. 4 before Grabuleda Cruañas collected a 7-5, 6-2, victory at No. 2 against Alvarez. Ferraris, ranked 48th nationally in singles, won 6-4, 7-6 (9) versus Sgubin at No. 3 and 28th-ranked Puertolas finished off the team victory with a 6-2, 6-3, decision at No. 1 over Horne.

Cumberland will take on Belmont in Nashville at 4 p.m. Friday before playing host to Georgetown College next Saturday at 11 a.m. and taking on Shawnee State at home next Sunday at noon.