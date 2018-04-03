West Wilson/Southside sweep Mt. Juliet in season opener

It was the first-ever matchup between the two squads at West Wilson/Southside is entering its fourth campaign, while Mt. Juliet is beginning its inaugural season.

The Wildcats took 10 of 11 matches, while the Lady Wildcats claimed seven of the 11 contests.

Wildcat seventh grader Nick Mercante and eighth grader Blaine Smith opened the scoring with a pair of wins that paced West Wilson/Southside to the early advantage.

Eighth graders Sean Brown and Justin Alford along with seventh graders Varaha Ande and Sudarshan Sridhar also picked up wins in singles for the Wildcats.

At number one doubles, Ande and Mercante followed by Brown and Smith at two doubles eased to wins followed by seventh graders Evan Hughes and Lewis Tanner’s victory at number three doubles.

Seventh grader Matthew Howard and sixth grader Sam Miller earned the final win for the West Wilson/Southside boys’ team on the evening.

Keenan Huziek gave Mt. Juliet its lone win as he prevailed over Parker Loughney 6-4 at number seven singles.

“They (Mt. Juliet) have some young, athletic boys, and they seem really enthusiastic,” West Wilson/Southside coach Ryan Jent said.

“I thought the experience difference was evident as our kids are more used to these situations in competition, and our boys really played a good match.”

On the girls side Mt. Juliet held a brief 3-2 lead before the depth of West Wilson/Southside took control.

Lady Wildcats’ sixth grader Raegan Staggs gave her team its first point as Staggs took home a 6-2 win at number one singles.

From there, Shelby Brunson, Sarah Manning, and Erin Elster garnered wins at number 3, 4, and 5 singles, respectively, for the Lady Golden Bears to gain a 3-1 advantage.

However, a 6-0 win by West Wilson/Southside’s Morgan Brown at number two singles sparked a Lady Wildcats comeback that featured sixth grader Anindita Das and eighth grader Samantha Stephens earning wins at 6 and 7 singles respectively.

West Wilson/Southside took three of the four doubles at the team of Brown and Staggs earned a 6-4 win at number one doubles followed by the seventh grade tandem of Jaelyn Hedrick and Nithya Prabhu picking up a 6-3 win at two doubles.

Stephens and eighth grader Carolyn Allison followed suit with a 6-4 win to close out the scoring for West Wilson/Southside.

Anna Bulter and Elster earned a 6-1 win at four doubles.

“We have a lot of inexperienced pieces in the lineup just like Mt. Juliet does,” Jent said.

“I thought we started out very nervous in girls, just as they did, but as the day went along we definitely improved.”

West Wilson/Southside traveled to Cookeville on Tuesday to take on Algood before venturing to Lebanon High School’s Boyd-Rushing Courts on Thursday to take on Walter J. Baird/Winfree Bryant. Match time is slated for 4:00 p.m.