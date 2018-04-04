Central sweeps Portland

The win for the boys’ team saw all players win their matches in 8-0 fashion as Portland was forced to forfeit number four and five singles followed by number two doubles.

Wilson Central (2-2 in District 9-Division I Large, 2-5 overall) saw the first career regular season wins from freshmen Caleb Brown and AJ Hughes that helped pace the Wildcats.

“AJ, Caleb, and Tobey (Simpson), they really do a good job and have come a long way since the start of the summer,” Wilson Central senior Andrew Denning said of his young teammates.

“They’ve improved, all three of them have, and even if they’re behind in a match their energy is really good.”

Denning paired with Brown at the number one doubles spot, and the duo made quick work of Jacob Tompkin and Ian Wells.

In singles, Denning followed suit with another good effort at number one singles with an 8-0 win over Tompkin.

Senior Braden Hammer followed up with his own shutout win over Wells at number two singles, and Hughes closed out the day with the win at three singles over Derek Tiller.

“It’s always a good feeling to get a win no matter the circumstances,” Denning said.

“It’s a boost of confidence to win a match no matter how much experience you may have, or your opponent has so it was good for the team today to get this.”

The Lady Wildcats enjoyed its first shutout of the year, and according to junior Sydney Miller, getting in younger players in the lineup is an important moment for her young teammates.

“It made me ecstatic because it was meaning more hitting time and getting more time on court to get experience,” said Miller of her first experiences with playing time.

“I think it was really good of us to get more people in the lineup today because I think the experience really helps them with their experience and their match play,” Miller said.

The Lady Wildcats enjoyed early success as doubles play opened with the junior tandem of Makayla Posey and Kaylee Wilson earning an 8-0 win over Bethanie Bergmann and Marcia Tolli at number one doubles.

Wilson Central (3-1, 4-3) kept things going as the sophomore duo of Kayleigh McGee and Hannah Spoon came out of the gates quickly, earning an 8-1 win over Halie Griggs and Skylar Overton.

Miller, playing her first match at number one singles in her high school career, blanked Bergmann by an 8-0 count.

Junior Abby Moser followed suit for Wilson Central as she garnered an 8-1 win over Marcia Tolli at number two singles.

The Lady Wildcats kept the pressure on as freshman Ashlynn Staggs raced past Skylar Overton for an 8-0 win.

Sophomore Kiersten Moss gave Wilson Central its final point of the day with an 8-1 win at number four singles against Halie Griggs.

Portland was forced to forfeit the number five singles position.

“We all came in today with a more relaxed mindset today which was good after the tough match we had yesterday,” Miller said.

“I also liked hearing each other support one another and pulling for each other during our matches, it really helps us all to hear that on court.”

The Wildcats will be in action again on Monday as they play host to district newcomer White House. Match time is slated for 4 p.m.