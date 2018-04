The Lady Devils’ Sidney Kurtz and Nicole Bashour won their doubles match, as did Adyson Palmer and Hannah Lawson.

Those four joined Lulu Hershey in the singles winners’ circle.

On the boys’ side, Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper won, as did Tyler Garvin and Elijah Alexander.

Lebanon will travel to Drakes Creek Park to take on Hendersonville at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.