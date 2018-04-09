Phoenix women fall at Lindsey Wilson — Winning streak ends for CU men with 5-4 defeat

The Phoenix dropped to 10-8 overall, 2-2 in the Mid-South Conference with the loss, which snapped a four-match winning streak.

The Blue Raiders (7-2, 3-0) started with three easy doubles wins, as sixth-ranked Minja Gligic and Jovana Peric defeated Garijo Garrido and Marianela Landi, 8-2, at No. 1. Fiona Curty and Chiara Epifani recorded an 8-0 win at No. 2 versus Stefanie Navaratnam and Joana Bou and Lina Sachia Ramos and Lucia Mora Diaz collected an 8-2 triumph at No. 3 over Shankar and Ana María Collazos.

Lindsey Wilson wrapped up the team victory with wins at the first two completed matches, with 29th-ranked Curty defeating Landi, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 and 17th-ranked Peric taking care of Belén Salazar Yañez by the same score at No. 2.

Tenth-ranked Garijo Garrido posted a 7-5, 4-6, 10-8, victory at No. 1 against 31st-ranked Gligic, but LWC’s Mora Diaz won 6-2, 6-4, versus Bou at No. 5 and Sachica Ramos registered a 6-4, 6-2, victory at No. 4 over Collazos.

Shankar won the final match on the court, 7-6 (5), 6-3, against Gabriella Pedroza.

Cumberland will play host tyo Georgetown College on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and take on Blue Mountain College on Friday and the University of the Cumberlands on Sunday to complete the regular season.

Winning streak ends for CU men with 5-4 defeat

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Eighth-ranked Cumberland posted two doubles victories but the Phoenix were unable to hold off No. 4 Lindsey Wilson, with Javier Raya winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 5 in the final match for a 5-4 LWC win in men’s tennis action Monday.

Cumberland had its winning streak snapped at eight, dropping to 15-2, 3-1 in Mid-South Conference action. It was the first loss for the Phoenix since March 4.

Cumberland started strong with a pair of doubles victories, as Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes defeated Javier Raya and Ivan Solans Diaz, 8-4, at No. 2 and Ramon Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris posted a 9-7 win versus Edberg Espinoza and Steven Espinoza at No. 3. LWC’s Denis Porcic and Camila Erazo claimed an 8-2 victory at No. 1 against Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca.

The Blue Raiders (9-0, 3-0) evened the match, with third-ranked Porcic registering a 6-3, 6-1, win at No. 1 over Grabuleda Cruañas, but 47th-ranked Ferraris put the Phoenix back in front with a 6-2, 6-2, victory at No. 3 over 15th-ranked Solans Diaz.

Lindsey Wilson pulled ahead with the next two singles decisions, as Erazo posted a 6-3, 6-3, win at No. 2 against 28th-ranked Puertolas and 23rd-ranked Edberg Espinoza defeated Fernandez Meaca, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 4.

This time it was Lucich who evened the match with a 7-6 (4), 6-1, victory at No. 6 versus Steven Espinoza and Cumberland looked on its way to the team victory, as Lopes took the opening set over Raya.

But Raya squared the match in the second set and went up a break in the third only to see Lopes get the break back, evening the set at four. Raya won the final two games, though, ending the four-plus match.

Cumberland will play host to Georgetown College on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and take on Blue Mountain College on Friday and the University of the Cumberlands on Sunday to complete the regular season.