Cumberland men to face Shawnee State in MSC Tournament — Women face Georgetown in quarterfinals

The Phoenix enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed and face the seventh-seeded Bears in the first round. Cumberland defeated Shawnee State, 9-0, on April 8 in Lebanon, losing a combined three games in the nine matches.

The Phoenix are ranked seventh nationally and hold an 18-2 overall record, 5-1 in Mid-South Conference play, dropping a 5-4 decision last Monday at fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson. CU’s other defeat this season was March 4 versus Middle Georgia State in Macon, Ga.

Cumberland posts a 7-2 record this season against ranked opponents, including 2-1 in the Top 10.

The Phoenix lost in the Mid-South Conference Tournament championship in 2013 and 2014 and reached the semifinals last year.

Women face Georgetown in quarterfinals

Cumberland women’s tennis takes on Georgetown College in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships on Friday at noon in Bowling Green, Ky., as announced Monday by the league office.

The Phoenix defeated the Tigers, 6-3, last week in Lebanon and enter the tournament as the No. 4 seed against fifth-ranked Georgetown. Cumberland posts a 12-9 overall record this spring, 3-3 in Mid-South action, with 5-4 losses to Campbellsville University and the University of the Cumberlands and a 7-2 defeat versus third-ranked Lindsey Wilson.

The Phoenix are 5-5 this season against ranked opponents, including victories over seventh-ranked Northwestern Ohio and 19th-ranked Martin Methodist. CU is ranked No. 20 in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Cumberland lost 5-1 to Georgetown in the quarterfinals of last year’s conference tournament but defeated the Tigers in the semifinals in 2016 before losing in the championship match. CU also lost in the championship match in 2013 and 2015.