Phoenix men sweep Shawnee State in MSC quarters — Women pull off miraculous comeback for 5-4 win

Cumberland will face the University of the Cumberlands in the semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Phoenix (19-2) made quick work of the Bears (7-19), sweeping the doubles without losing a point.

Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada defeated Zach Colley and Shane Hitchens at No. 3 before Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich improved to 22-0 in doubles this spring with a win against Casper Nolte and Matthew Bryant at No. 1. Puertolas and Ferraris finished off the doubles with a victory versus Nate Hinze and CJ Burk at No. 2.

Ferraris was the first one off the court in singles, claiming his win against Colley at No. 2, and 23rd-ranked Puertolas posted a victory over Hinze at No. 2 for the final point.

Women pull off miraculous comeback for 5-4 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Stefanie Navaratnam and Ana María Collazos each came back from a set down to win and Marianela Landi also posted a victory in three sets, as 20th-ranked Cumberland overcame a 4-2 deficit with three consecutive singles victories in a 5-4 win over Georgetown College in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Women’s Tennis Championships on Friday.

Georgetown (11-7) won a pair of doubles outings and two of the first three completed singles matches and led by a set at Nos. 3 and 6 as well before the Phoenix (13-9) made a phenomenal comeback, advancing to Saturday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. to face third-ranked Lindsey Wilson.

Cumberland’s Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Joana Bou posted an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles, but Georgetown’s Natalie Fiepke and Madelyn Kauffman defeated Landi and Navaratnam, 8-1, at No. 3 and Lauren Fazenbaker and Amanda Moore claimed an 8-6 victory at No. 1 over Collazos and Belén Salazar Yañez.

Fourteenth-ranked Garijo Garrido improved to 33-4 this academic year in singles with a 6-2, 6-1, win versus Fazenbaker at No. 1, evening the match at two, but Kauffman registered a 6-3, 6-2, victory at No. 5 over Bou and Katie Swanson won by the same score at No. 4 versus Salazar Yañez for a 4-2 Tigers lead in the match.

In addition, Emily Novak and Moore won the first sets in their respective matches while Landi jumped ahead of Henry, 6-2, in the first set, though Henry evened that match with a 6-4 second set. Landi pulled the Phoenix within 4-3, completing the 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, victory at No. 2.

Navaratnam found her footing against Novak at No. 6, coming back to defeat Novak, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, setting up Collazos and Moore in the deciding match. Collazos lost the first set in a tiebreaker but then broke the Tigers’ junior at least four times in the final two sets, pulling off the win, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1, the second victory for Cumberland over Georgetown in the last 10 days.