Purple Tigers take first-ever region title

Leading the fourth-year Purple Tiger boys’ program to their first region championship were Brian Putnam, who beat Bryson Cherry 6-1, 6-0; Daylin Hunt, a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 winner over Cale McBride; Michael Watson, who downed Gavin Silk 6-4, 6-2; and Preston Tomlinson, a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Peyton Van Dyun.

Sage Tiernan was Clay County’s winner, defeating Dillon Abrams 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

No doubles were played as Watertown reached the requisite four victories in singles.

WHS will play host to a sectional match against a team to be determined.