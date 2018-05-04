Lady Wildcats reach district finals

The second seed Lady Wildcats were focused on surpassing last year’s result, and did so in convincing with a 4-0 over third seeded Lebanon on Thursday evening.

Wilson Central will take on Hendersonville for the District 9-Large Division title on Monday.

It is the first time in program history that the Lady Wildcats have reached the district team finals.

The Lady Commandos blanked fourth seeded Mt. Juliet 4-0 in the other semifinal.

The second place regular season finish for the Lady Wildcats is the best in the girls’ program history.

Wilson Central junior Sydney Miller clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Lebanon senior Adyson Palmer.

No further matches were played after Miller’s victory due to the insurmountable lead.

“This year we’ve made so much progress because even if you saw us in the fall, you wouldn’t think this was the same team that was on court tonight,” Miller said.

“I was a little more focused on who we were playing because I lost to (Palmer) in a third set tiebreaker in the regular season, but the team is just taking it one game at a time.”

The match started with singles play, and Wilson Central junior Jacey Staggs was the first off court with a 6-1, 6-0 win over senior Sydney Kurtz at number one singles.

Junior Savannah Westbrook gave the Lady Wildcats its second point with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Lebanon junior Nicole Bashour at number two singles.

At number five singles, Wilson Central freshman Ashlynn Staggs picked up the team’s third point with a 6-2, 6-1 win over sophomore Lulu Hershey which set up Miller’s deciding point.

Wilson Central junior Abby Moser held a 6-1, 3-4 lead over sophomore Hannah Lawson when the match was called.

“I’m really excited that we are playing for a district title, and we’re excited to be playing Hendersonville,” Miller said.

“We know that we are going to have to fight to get a win, but we’ll just take the match one ball at a time.”

Hendersonville claimed a 7-0 win over Wilson Central on April 3.

The Wilson Central boys’ team saw its season come to an end in the district semifinals with a 4-1 loss to top seeded Hendersonville.

Wilson Central junior Michael Mercante gave the Wildcats its only point with his 6-2, 6-3 win over sophomore Jared Burns at number one singles.

Wilson Central, the fourth seed in the tournament, gave the Commandos its closest in-district match as the Wildcats fell 4-3 to Hendersonville on April 3.

Senior Andrew Denning dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Hendersonville senior Jackson Kinsler at number two singles.

At number three singles, sophomore Brady Rucks upended Wilson Central senior Braden Hammer 6-0, 6-2 while freshman AJ Hughes fell to Hendersonville sophomore Ben Dorr 6-1, 6-1.

Hendersonville clinched the match with senior Garrett Franklin downing freshman Caleb Brown 6-0, 6-2.

Wilson Central graduates two seniors in Denning and Hammer.

“I’m really disappointed to see Andrew and Braden leave us, but they’ve left a good mark on this program and one that many others will benefit from down the line,” Wilson Central coach Ryan Jent said.

“After losing the seniors we lost from the year before, many didn’t think this team could be back in the top four. However, thanks to kids like Andrew and Braden showing the character they did, they helped our young kids get a lot better in some tough situations.”