Watertown's Putnam, Ashworth and Parisher win district championships

Watertown’s Brian Putnam (from left) won the District 8-Small individual singles championship Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Cannon County’s Luke Jakes at Tennessee Tech. Michael Watson and Preston Tomlinson lost the doubles final to Cannon’s Brady Cunningham and Brandon Skiles. Tawny Ashworth and Kassidy Parisher won the individual doubles title over a duo from Cannon County. All five will advance to Region 4 play.