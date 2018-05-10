Martinez, Lins recognized for coaching honors by ITA

Martinez and Lins led the Phoenix to a 20-3 overall record this spring, including 7-3 against ranked opponents, in their first year at Cumberland. CU currently ranks sixth nationally in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, tying for the highest ranking in program history.

Martinez was voted Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year as well while freshman Pau Grabuleda Cruañas, junior Ramon Puertolas and sophomore Riccardo Ferraris were voted First Team All-Mid-South Conference and juniors Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich as well as sophomore Francisco Fernandez Meaca earned Second Team All-Mid-South accolades.

Cumberland received the No. 6 overall seed and a bye in the first round of the 67th annual NAIA Championships set for May 15-19 in Mobile, Ala. The Phoenix will face the winner of Northwestern Ohio and McPherson College on May 16 at 1 p.m. in the round of 16.