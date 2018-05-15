Phoenix women fall 5-4 to Middle Georgia

Cumberland (13-11) ends its season with the defeat but put up a great fight against the Knights (11-6), who defeated the Phoenix, 5-1, earlier in the season.

Garijo Garrido and Shankar started the doubles with an 8-1 win over Lara Persiani and Laura Cocoma at No. 2, but MGA’s Andjela Rajovic and Jacqueline Heer posted an 8-5 victory at No. 2 over Marianela Landi and Stefanie Navaratnam before Preeti Gokhale and Franziska Nobis collected an 8-3 triumph at No. 1 against Ana María Collazos and Joana Bou.

Middle Georgia registered the first two completed singles outings to take a 4-1 lead in the match, with Persiani defeating Navaratnam, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 5 and Heer winning 6-2, 6-0, at No. 4 over Bou.

Fourteenth-ranked Garijo Garrido collected a 6-2, 6-2, victory at No. 1 versus 49th-ranked Gokhale, but Nobis finished off the team victory for the Knights with a 6-2, 6-1, win at No. 3 against Collazos.

Shankar defeated Cocoma, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 6 and Landi outlasted Rajovic, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9, at No. 2 in the final two matches on the court.