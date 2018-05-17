Men reach NAIA quarterfinals with 5-2 victory

The Bulldogs (15-4) led 4-1 and 2-0 in the third set in the other matches that did not finish before Puertolas finished off his match at No. 2 singles. The two teams were scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon but that was delayed by rain to Thursday morning.

McPherson started the match with a doubles victory, as the fifth-ranked duo of Ahmed Lahlou and Hector Carrillo Perales defeated 17th-ranked Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Fernandez Meaca, 8-3, at No. 1, but Cumberland’s Thiago Lopes and Lucich won by the same score at No. 2 versus Jacob Turley and Andreas Huber.

Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris gave the Phoenix (21-3) a 2-1 edge with an 8-4 triumph at No. 3 over Daan Coppelmans and Julien Bodin.

Lucich was the first off in singles, posting a 6-3, 6-4, win at No. 6 against Huber and Fernandez Meaca put Cumberland ahead 4-1 in the overall match with a 6-4, 6-1, victory at No. 5 versus Juan Jimenez.

Bodin claimed a 6-4, 6-2, win over Lopes at No. 4 and Turley won the final three games against Ferraris at No. 3, forcing a third set. Lahlou, ranked 43rd in singles, won the second set and was ahead 4-1 in the third versus seventh-ranked Grabuleda Cruañas.

Twenty-fourth ranked Puertolas fell behind 2-5 in the first set but won that, 7-3, in the tiebreaker and trailed 0-3 in the second set as well to Carrillo Perales. The Phoenix junior served for the match at 5-4 but was broken, only to win the final two games for a 7-5 second set to close out the match.

Cumberland is scheduled to face 14th-ranked Reinhardt University at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Phoenix posted a 5-4 win over the Eagles on March 5. Reinhardt upset third-ranked Lindsey Wilson, 5-2, on Thursday morning in the Round of 16.