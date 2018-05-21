Cumberland's Shankar, Lucich, Puertolas earns NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors

Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average to be eligible for the award. Shankar posts a 3.58 GPA in Mathematics at Cumberland. A total of 157 student-athletes from 72 institutions were honored by the NAIA.

Lucich, Puertolas garner NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades

MOBILE, Ala. — Cumberland juniors Axel Lucich and Ramon Puertolas earned 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors on Friday, as announced by the national office during the NAIA Championships.

Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average to be eligible for the award. Lucich and Puertolas both post a 3.90 GPA in Business Administration at Cumberland. A total of 116 student-athletes from 55 institutions were honored by the NAIA.