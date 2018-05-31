Lebanon native Harmon transfers to CU — Lucich voted CoSIDA Academic All-District

Cumberland tennis coach Karen Martinez announced the signing of Lebanon native and Brescia University transfer Morgan Harmon to scholarship papers this week for the 2018-19 academic year.

She earned varsity letters for coach Tom Boyd at Lebanon High School and played her freshman season for coach Olga Chernova at Brescia. She is the daughter of David and Jennifer Harmon.

Harmon joins Kyle Humphrey (Murfreesboro) in this year’s recruiting class.

Lucich voted CoSIDA Academic All-District

Cumberland junior Axel Lucich garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District® 2 College Division accolades, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) last week.

Lucich is now entered into the pool of candidates for Academic All-America honors.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior, hold a 3.30 GPA and above and be a starter or major contributor off the bench to be eligible for nomination for the CoSIDA Academic All-District® award. Lucich posts a 3.90 GPA in Business Administration.

The Cancun, Mexico, native posted an 18-7 singles mark in 2017-18, including 15-5 in dual matches. Lucich and Thiago Lopes combined for a 27-4 record in doubles, 24-2 in dual matches, including 23 straight victories. He garnered Second Team All-Mid-South Conference honors this season as well.

Lucich has registered a 42-18 career record in singles during three seasons with the Phoenix as well as a 51-22 doubles mark.