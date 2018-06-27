Garijo Garrido, Landi earn season-end rankings from ITA

Garijo Garrido posted a 34-4 overall singles mark during the 2017-18 academic year, including 24-2 this spring against all competition with victories against two NCAA Division I and three Division II opponents. Her only two losses this spring were against Murray State’s Claire Chang and Campbellsville University’s Kaede Amano.

The Albacete, Spain native registered victories in 18 of her last 19 outings, all at No. 1 in the lineup. She recorded a 22-12 doubles record in 2017-18, as well, including 17-9 in dual matches.

Garijo Garrido and Landi combined for a 12-6 doubles mark in 2017-18, including 7-3 at No. 1 doubles and 5-3 in tournaments. The duo won twice to reach the quarterfinals of the ITA Southeast Championships in the fall and won six of their final seven outings as a tandem during the dual-match season.