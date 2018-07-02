Doubles team finds gold at Tennessee Senior Olympics

Chip Vanatta (left) and Don Hobbs played in the 55-59-year-old age group, and the pair won gold and will play in Albuquerque, New Mexico at nationals next summer. Vanatta finished third in singles to receive a bronze and qualified for nationals in Albuquerque next summer in the 55-59-year-old age group at the recent Tennessee Senior Olympics. Hobbs played in the singles in 70-74-year-old age group and finished fourth. He will play in singles at nationals if one of the top three players doesn’t play.