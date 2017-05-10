Encore Theatre to present stage reading of ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’

The show was presented for the first time Dec. 2, 1946. The movie was based on the novel of the same name by Sally Benson. The title refers to the World’s Fair in 1904 in St. Louis.

There will be two performances only, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at ticketsnashville.com or at the door.

The show will feature Hannah Laws, Makensie Smith, Claire York, Jeff Lay, Linda Patrick, Andrew Smith, Perry Poston, Logan Richardson, Christian Begnaud, Karley Zielke, Cindi Begnaud, Laneese Cosby, Fernando Ochoa and Holly Smith.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Mt. Juliet. Encore Theatre is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas since 2006.