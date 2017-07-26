‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ brings Broadway to Lebanon

Each night, 40 cast and crew members stepped on stage and made audiences sing, dance, laugh and walk away dreaming of the day someone asks them to go “courtin.” From the time the curtain opens until the final bow, audiences sat with goose bumps and pride to watch the talent on stage.

Three years ago, director Angie Dee started Audience of One productions with the “vision of bringing Broadway quality theatre to Wilson County while teaching the fundamentals of the performing arts.” She saw the vision the first time she walked into the Capitol Theatre, and since the first production of “Into the Woods,” the Capitol Theatre has remained the home for the theatre group.

The “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” cast of teens and young adults have rehearsed since January, and everything was a teaching opportunity. Dee said she fully believes in helping the cast and crew find their potential and be the best they could be.

Set in Oregon in 1850, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” tells the story of Millie, a young bride living in the Oregon wilderness. Her plan to civilize and marry off her six rowdy brothers-in-law to ensure the success of her own marriage, backfires when the brothers, in their enthusiasm, kidnap six women from a neighboring town to be their brides. “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” is a glorious romp that will leave audiences laughing and cheering throughout the performance.

With so much talent, Dee decided the best thing to do was to have two casts for the production. It also gives each show a slightly different twist.

“I personally have sat through almost all of the shows so far and cannot get enough,” said Elizabeth Ray with the Capitol Theatre. “Every song I become more proud, every dance I cheer harder and every joke I laugh louder. Voices and dancing that rival professional Broadway will fill your heart, and you’ll be glad you made time to see this musical.”

Four performances remain Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are between $13-$20 and may be purchased at capitoltheatretn.com or the box office.

The Capitol Theatre is at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon and can be reached at 615-784-4014 or elizabeth@capitoltheatretn.com.