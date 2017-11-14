Encore to kick off holiday season

There will be three performances Nov. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time.

Performed Dec. 20, 1948, the Christmas classic includes an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle who fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. Kringle proves to be such a hit that he soon appears regularly at the chain’s main store in midtown Manhattan, New York. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.

All tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door with cash or check. To make eservations may be made by calling 615-598-8950.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Mt. Juliet. Encore is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and the surrounding Middle Tennessee are since 2006.