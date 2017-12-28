Centerstage, Cumberland partner for ‘The Meeting’

The groups will partner to present “The Meeting” by Jeff Stetson, which is a dramatic, fictional account of a meeting between King and fellow Civil Rights leader Malcolm X. The two men offered different approaches and philosophies to achieve equality, and “The Meeting” explores those differences.

Centerstage co-founder Mitchell Vantrease will direct “The Meeting,” which will star Thomas Tapley as King, Jared Dalton as Malcolm X and Johnnie Newsom as Rashad, Malcolm X’s bodyguard.

The event is set for Jan. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. at Cumberland’s Heydel Fine Arts Center. The event will feature a talk-back session with Vantrease and the cast following the performance.

Admission is $15. Tickets are available at Iddy and Oscar’s on the Lebanon Square or brownpapertickets.com.

The upcoming year will mark the 50th anniversary of King’s death on April 4, 1968 after he was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. The National Civil Rights Museum will lead a celebration of King’s life with events scheduled in Memphis and throughout the country.

For more information on the center’s events, visit mlk50.civilrightsmuseum.org.